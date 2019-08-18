Ogunjobi (groin) saw action for 19 defensive snaps in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts.

Ogunjobi made two tackles (one solo) after dealing with a groin injury that forced him to miss the first week of the preseason. Now that he's back healthy, expect the 25-year-old to assume his starting role as the top interior defensive lineman on the depth chart.

