Ogunjobi (groin) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.
Ogunjobi missed the past week of practice while dealing with the groin issue but was back to work for valuable practice reps. The 26-year-old is expected to start across the defensive line again this season after he produced 50 tackles (35 solo) and 5.5 sacks across 15 games in 2019.
