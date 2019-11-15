Ogunjobi notched one solo tackle -- his fifth sack of the season -- during Thursday's 21-7 win over the Steelers.

Ogunjobi is now just a half sack away from matching the career-best mark he recorded in 2018, and the Browns may be counting on him to lead their pass rush moving forward. With eight seconds remaining in Thursday's contest, star defensive end Myles Garrett incited a skirmish between the two teams after swinging a helmet at Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's unprotected head. Ogunjobi then proceeded to push Rudolph to the ground in the ensuing fight, with the defensive tackle, Garrett and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey all getting ejected from the contest. Garrett will almost certainly be facing a lengthy suspension -- perhaps for the rest of the season -- for his actions, but Ogunjobi's fate is less certain. Expect the NFL to dole out punishment for Garrett and potentially others involved in the fight within the next few days.