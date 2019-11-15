Browns' Larry Ogunjobi: Collects another sack
Ogunjobi notched one solo tackle -- his fifth sack of the season -- during Thursday's 21-7 win over the Steelers.
Ogunjobi is now just a half sack away from matching the career-best mark he recorded in 2018, and the Browns may be counting on him to lead their pass rush moving forward. With eight seconds remaining in Thursday's contest, star defensive end Myles Garrett incited a skirmish between the two teams after swinging a helmet at Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's unprotected head. Ogunjobi then proceeded to push Rudolph to the ground in the ensuing fight, with the defensive tackle, Garrett and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey all getting ejected from the contest. Garrett will almost certainly be facing a lengthy suspension -- perhaps for the rest of the season -- for his actions, but Ogunjobi's fate is less certain. Expect the NFL to dole out punishment for Garrett and potentially others involved in the fight within the next few days.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
Thursday Night Football sees the return of James Conner, but the injury report is still littered...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...