Ogunjobi (groin) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

It's unclear when Ogunjobi sustained this injury, so it's unclear when he will be healthy again. However, the Browns have a Week 9 bye, so after the Vikings game, he'll have two weeks to get back to full strength. The rookie third-round pick plays more of a reserve role, so Jamie Meder and T.Y. McGill will take over any snaps he leaves behind.