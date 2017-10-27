Browns' Larry Ogunjobi: Doubtful for Sunday
Ogunjobi (groin) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
It's unclear when Ogunjobi sustained this injury, so it's unclear when he will be healthy again. However, the Browns have a Week 9 bye, so after the Vikings game, he'll have two weeks to get back to full strength. The rookie third-round pick plays more of a reserve role, so Jamie Meder and T.Y. McGill will take over any snaps he leaves behind.
More News
-
What you missed: Dolphins' disaster
The Dolphins' offense continued to falter, while Anquan Boldin considers a return to the NFL....
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...