Browns' Larry Ogunjobi: Draws start at defensive tackle
Ogunjobi recorded one tackle and one fumble recovery during last Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles.
Ogunjobi started at defensive tackle alongside Jamie Meder, looking well past the shoulder injury he sustained in practice earlier in the week. However, Traveon Coley didn't play, and it's not certain that Ogunjobi will remain with the first-teamers when the regular season rolls around.
More News
-
Browns' Larry Ogunjobi: Sidelined by minor shoulder issue•
-
Browns' Larry Ogunjobi: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Larry Ogunjobi: Will miss second straight game•
-
Browns' Larry Ogunjobi: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Browns' Larry Ogunjobi: Unable to play Sunday•
-
Browns' Larry Ogunjobi: Doubtful for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Name brand busts to avoid on Draft Day
Heath Cummings highlights the players you should avoid on Draft Day. These busts won't live...
-
10 sleepers for Draft Day
Heath Cummings has 10 sleepers you need to target on Draft Day. Don't sleep on these possible...
-
Drake and Williams pace breakouts
Heath Cummings has 10 breakout candidates to target on Draft Day who could be game changers...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Biggest preseason questions
Our trio of experts take on five of the biggest questions around the Fantasy landscape after...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...