Ogunjobi recorded one tackle and one fumble recovery during last Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles.

Ogunjobi started at defensive tackle alongside Jamie Meder, looking well past the shoulder injury he sustained in practice earlier in the week. However, Traveon Coley didn't play, and it's not certain that Ogunjobi will remain with the first-teamers when the regular season rolls around.

