Ogunjobi (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal reports.

Ogunjobi didn't appear in either of the Browns' last two games due to an unspecified groin injury. His full participation Wednesday suggests he's on track to make a return during Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars.

