Browns' Larry Ogunjobi: Game-time call for Week 14
Ogunjobi (biceps) relayed Thursday that he will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Panthers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
When asked whether he would suit up Week 14, Ogunjobi said "Well, that's always what I think, but I've still got to see what the coaches and the trainers [say]." The second-year defensive tackle underwent an MRI on his biceps injury Wednesday, the details of which remain undisclosed. Expect the Browns to list Ogunjobi as questionable for the contest, with final word on his status becoming apparent when the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. EST kickoff.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...