The Browns are expected to let Ogunjobi test the free agent market in March, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. The fourth-year defensive lineman recorded 46 tackles and 2.5 sacks over 15 games in 2020.

Ogunjobi, 26, becomes an unrestricted free agent, and the Browns may not want to pay what it will take to re-up him. The website Spotrac.com estimates the lineman's market value at three years and $28 million. Ogunjobi has been durable -- missed four games over four seasons -- and productive, but his grades as measured by Pro Football Focus tumbled each successive year following his rookie season, eventually bottoming out at a 29.7 tackling grade in 2020. The organization should have tackle Andrew Billings back at a less costly rate in 2021.