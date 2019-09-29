Play

Ogunjobi made four solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 40-25 win over the Ravens.

Ogunjobi gave us a sneak peek at his potential last year with 5.5 sacks, and he now has three sacks through four games this year. The 25-year-old defensive tackle will have a tough test in Week 5 versus the 49ers, as Jimmy Garoppolo has only been sacked twice over three contests.

