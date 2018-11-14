Ogunjobi recorded four tackles and half of a sack during Sunday's win over the Falcons.

Ogunjobi continues to see the heaviest workload among all defensive tackles in the league (699 snaps in 2018) -- and second among all defensive lineman to none other than Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (723). It's fair to wonder whether the wear and tear they're accumulating will affect them in any way down the stretch as a result, but Ogunjobi isn't in the IDP discussion anyway given his gap-clogging role in Cleveland's defensive scheme.