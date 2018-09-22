Browns' Larry Ogunjobi: Logs eight tackles
Ogunjobi notched four tackles during Thursday's 21-17 win over the Jets.
Ogunjobi was held without a sack after taking down the quarterback in each of Cleveland's first two games, but nonetheless logged a strong effort. The 24-year-old has proven a key member of the Browns' stout defensive front line, and will attempt to maintain his production against Oakland in Week 4.
