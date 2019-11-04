Browns' Larry Ogunjobi: Notches fourth sack
Ogunjobi collected three tackles (three solo) and a while playing 41 total snaps in Sunday's loss to Denver.
Despite the 25-year-old suiting up in his season-low 40 defensive snaps in the game, he was able to take down Brandon Allen for his forth sack, good for second on the team. Ogunjobi continues to clog up the middle, playing at least 80 percent of defensive snaps in each game, accumulating 25 tackles (21 solo) this season. He and the Cleveland defense will face a stiff test against the Josh Allen-led Buffalo offense for Week 10.
