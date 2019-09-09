Ogunjobi made three tackles and a sack in Sunday's blowout loss to the Titans.

Ogunjobi is in his second season as a full-time starter, and he hasn't missed a beat. He and Sheldon Richardson were summoned for 50 and 51 defensive snaps, respectively, which is far ahead of backups Devaroe Lawrence (11) and Daniel Ekuale (nine). With a majority of the reps in place, Ogunjobi is set up well to surpass last season's total of 52 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

