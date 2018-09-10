Browns' Larry Ogunjobi: Notches seven tackles
Ogunjobi notched seven tackles and a sack in Sunday's 21-21 tie with the Steelers.
Ogunjobi fared well in a tough matchup with two-time first-team All-Pro center Maurkice Pouncey and ultimately finished just one tackle shy of the team lead. However, it may be hard for him to sustain this level of production in Week 2 in a similarly difficult matchup with Saints' center Max Unger.
