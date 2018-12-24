Browns' Larry Ogunjobi: Posts sack in win
Ogunjobi recorded four tackles (all solo), including a sack in Sunday's win over the Bengals.
Ogunjobi has continued his impressive second season. He's up to 49 tackles (32 solo), including 5.5 sacks, in through 15 games. He'll look to finish off the season strong against the Ravens in Week 17.
