Ogunjobi (biceps) is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Broncos, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ogunjobi was able to play through his biceps issue during Sunday's win over the Panthers, and was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday. If the second-year linebacker were ultimately to sit out against the Broncos, expect Carl Davis to slot into the starting lineup.