Ogunjobi (biceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ogunjobi has been questionable each of the last two weeks but has played through biceps injury, and that appears likely to happen again in Week 16. Should the 24-year-old suffer a setback, Brian Price would likely benefit from increased snaps at defensive tackle.