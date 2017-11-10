Ogunjobi (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Lions.

Ogunjobi missed Cleveland's Week 8 game versus the Vikings, and even with the bye week, his groin still seems to be an issue. He practiced on a limited basis throughout the week and will most likely be a game-time decision. The rookie has 12 tackles on the season in a backup role.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories