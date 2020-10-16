site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Larry Ogunjobi: Questionable for Week 6
Ogunjobi (abdomen) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Steelers, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
Ogunjobi has already missed one game due to his abdomen injury, but it looks like he has a fair chance to retake the field in Pittsburgh. He was limited in practice this week.
