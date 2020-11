Ogunjobi (ankle) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Following back-to-back limited practices to end the week, Ogunjobi has been given the green light for Week 12. The fourth-year defensive tackle has collected 28 stops and a sack this season. He'll look to clog up running lanes against rookie running back James Robinson on Sunday.