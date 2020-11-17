site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Larry Ogunjobi: Records half sack in win
Ogunjobi had two tackles and half a sack in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Texans.
It was the first sack of the season for Ogunjobi, who posted 5.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons in Cleveland.
