Ogunjobi recorded three tackles (two solo) and a sack across 53 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Ogunjobi notched his second sack of the season Sunday as he played in 80 percent of the defensive snaps in the contest. He now has 11 tackles on the year and will look to keep up the high level of play Sunday against the Ravens.

