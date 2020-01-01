Browns' Larry Ogunjobi: Records six tackles in finale
Ogunjobi had six tackles in a 33-23 loss to the Bengals in Week 17. He finished the season with 50 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one pass defensed over 15 games.
Ogunjobi got out of the gate quickly with three sacks in the first four games and five over the first 10, but he fell off over the second half when Myles Garrett (suspension) and Olivier Vernon (knee) were not always available. He's recorded 11 sacks over the last two seasons as he enters the fourth and final year of his rookie contract.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Top 10 WR rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 wide receiver rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
Rookie review: WR rankings
Starting with A.J. Brown, rookie receivers delivered big for Fantasy managers, although not...
-
Rookie review: RB rankings
Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders led a rookie running back class that fell well short of the sensational...
-
Top 10 RB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 running back rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
12/31 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew makes their 2020 Fantasy resolutions, including new draft strategies...
-
Rookie review: QB rankings
The rookie quarterback class had its moments but isn't ready to impact many 2020 Fantasy drafts...