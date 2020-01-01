Ogunjobi had six tackles in a 33-23 loss to the Bengals in Week 17. He finished the season with 50 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one pass defensed over 15 games.

Ogunjobi got out of the gate quickly with three sacks in the first four games and five over the first 10, but he fell off over the second half when Myles Garrett (suspension) and Olivier Vernon (knee) were not always available. He's recorded 11 sacks over the last two seasons as he enters the fourth and final year of his rookie contract.