Ogunjobi has returned from his one-game suspension, Nate Ulrich of The Akron Beacon-Journal reports.

Ogunjobi served his one-game suspension after taking part in the skirmish with Mason Rudolph and the Steelers. The defensive tackle has 28 tackles (23 solo), five sacks and a pass defensed through 10 games this season.

