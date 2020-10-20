site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Larry Ogunjobi: Returns to action
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ogunjobi had five tackles, one for a loss, and played 55 snaps in Sunday's 38-7 loss to Pittsburgh.
Ogunjobi returned to action after missing one game with an abdomen injury. He showed no ill effects from the injury while playing 85 percent of the defensive snaps.
