Ogunjobi (biceps) is active Sunday against the Bengals.

Ogunjobi has yet to miss a game all season, and he won't let Week 16 be his first time on the sidelines. He went through a similar practice routine last week with back-to-back limited sessions before ultimately suiting up, suggesting he would be in line to resume his regular role as a starting defensive tackle. WIth Carl Davis (coach's decision) inactive for the contest, Ogunjobi will be part of a three-man DT rotation that also includes Trevon Coley and Brian Price.

More News
Our Latest Stories