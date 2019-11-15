Browns' Larry Ogunjobi: Suspended one game
Ogunjobi has received a one-game suspension for "unnecessary roughness" during Thursday's 21-7 win over the Steelers, per NFL Senior VP of Football & International Communications Michael Signora.
Ogunjobi intends to appeal his suspension and fine, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The 25-year-old's punishment comes as a result of his actions as Thursday's divisional tilt winded down, when he shoved Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph to the ground during a skirmish between the two teams. If Ogunjobi is indeed forced to miss Week 12's matchup against the Dolphins, Devaroe Lawrence and Eli Ankou will be candidates to see expanded roles on defense.
