Ogunjobi notched four tackles to go along with two sacks during Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Saints.

Ogunjobi has taken down the quarterback in each of the team's first two games, giving the 6-3, 305 pound defensive tackle three sacks on the year. He, along with Myles Garrett on the end, have helped turn the Browns' defensive front line into a formidable opponent.

