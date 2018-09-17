Browns' Larry Ogunjobi: Two sacks in Week 2
Ogunjobi notched four tackles to go along with two sacks during Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Saints.
Ogunjobi has taken down the quarterback in each of the team's first two games, giving the 6-3, 305 pound defensive tackle three sacks on the year. He, along with Myles Garrett on the end, have helped turn the Browns' defensive front line into a formidable opponent.
