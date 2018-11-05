Browns' Larry Ogunjobi: Two tackles in loss
Ogunjobi recorded two tackles (both solo) in Sunday's loss to Kansas City.
Ogunjobi has been far from prolific the past few weeks. He's averaging just two tackles per outing the last five weeks, adding on a sack through that span. He has little value in most IDP formats.
