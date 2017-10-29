Ogunjobi (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Vikings in London.

A 2017 third-round pick, Ogunjobi picked up 25 percent of the defensive snaps after seven games. With fellow defensive tackle Trevon Coley (neck) on the sideline as well, the Browns will roll with Danny Shelton and Jamie Meder at the position.

