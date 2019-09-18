Play

Ogunjobi (undisclosed) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Ogunjobi played just 62 percent of defensive snaps in Monday's game versus the Jets after playing 82 percent in the season opener. He may have gotten injured in Week 2, but the Browns may also be exercising caution just two days after the game. We'll know more based off of his practice status for the rest of the week leading up to Sunday's game versus the Rams.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories