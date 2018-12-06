Ogunjobi (biceps) said Thursday that he will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Panthers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

When asked whether he would suit up Week 14, Ogunjobi said "Well, that's always what I think, but I've still got to see what the coaches and the trainers [say]." The second-year defensive tackle underwent an MRI on his biceps injury Wednesday, the details of which remain undisclosed. Expect a final decision on Ogunjobi's availability to be made shortly prior to Sunday's 1:00 PM ET tilt against the Browns.