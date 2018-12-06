Browns' Larry Ogunjobi: Will be game-time decision
Ogunjobi (biceps) said Thursday that he will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Panthers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
When asked whether he would suit up Week 14, Ogunjobi said "Well, that's always what I think, but I've still got to see what the coaches and the trainers [say]." The second-year defensive tackle underwent an MRI on his biceps injury Wednesday, the details of which remain undisclosed. Expect a final decision on Ogunjobi's availability to be made shortly prior to Sunday's 1:00 PM ET tilt against the Browns.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...