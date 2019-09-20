Play

Ogunjobi (undisclosed) will play in Sunday's game versus the Rams.

Ogunjobi has performed well through the first two games, registering eight tackles (five solo) and a sack. He'll have a decent shot at getting to Jared Goff in this matchup, as Goff has been sacked four times so far.

