Browns' Larry Ogunjobi: Will play Saturday
Ogunjobi (biceps) is active for Saturday's game against the Broncos.
Ogunjobi was listed as questionable but will once again attempt to play through the biceps injury. The 24-year-old should take up his usual starting role in Denver on Saturday.
