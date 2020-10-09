Ogunjobi (oblique) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Ogunjobi exited Week 4 with an oblique issue and was subsequently sent for an MRI, and he'll miss at least one game as a result of the injury. Rookie Jordan Elliott is likely to receive the start in his place.
More News
-
Browns' Larry Ogunjobi: Will undergo MRI•
-
Browns' Larry Ogunjobi: Exits with abdominal issue•
-
Browns' Larry Ogunjobi: Back in action•
-
Browns' Larry Ogunjobi: Tending to groin injury•
-
Browns' Larry Ogunjobi: Records six tackles in finale•
-
Browns' Larry Ogunjobi: Returning to the field this week•