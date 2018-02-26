Pinkard (concussion) was claimed off waivers by the Browns on Monday, Mike Kaye of First Coast News reports.

Pinkard, who missed the final few weeks of the 2017 season with a concussion, was waived by the Jaguars late last week. The Browns, however, are opting to kick the tires on the 26-year-old wide receiver and will likely bring him to training camp. Pinkard saw action in four games last season, mostly on special teams, and would likely have a tough time seeing significant playing time if he were to make the Browns' final roster.