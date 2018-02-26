Browns' Larry Pinkard: Claimed by Browns
Pinkard (concussion) was claimed off waivers by the Browns on Monday, Mike Kaye of First Coast News reports.
Pinkard, who missed the final few weeks of the 2017 season with a concussion, was waived by the Jaguars late last week. The Browns, however, are opting to kick the tires on the 26-year-old wide receiver and will likely bring him to training camp. Pinkard saw action in four games last season, mostly on special teams, and would likely have a tough time seeing significant playing time if he were to make the Browns' final roster.
