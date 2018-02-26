Browns' Larry Pinkard: Claimed by Cleveland
The Browns claimed Pinkard (concussion) off waivers Monday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Pinkard, who missed the final few weeks of the 2017 season with a concussion, was waived by the Jaguars last week. The Browns will kick the tires on the 26-year-old wide receiver and see what he can do during their offseason program, with an invitation to training camp likely to follow. If Pinkard is able to earn a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster in 2018, he would likely be limited mostly to a special-teams role.
