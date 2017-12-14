Browns' LaVar Edwards: Heads to Cleveland
Edwards signed a contract with the Browns on Wednesday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Edwards last saw regular season action with the Colts in December 2016, and has spent time with four other teams. The 27-year-old should serve as defensive line depth for the Browns.
More News
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.