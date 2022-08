Hill (groin) was ruled out for the remainder of the Browns' preseason finale against the Bears, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Hill's groin injury is still unspecified, leaving his timeline for a return up in the air this offseason. The 2019 undrafted free agent out of Michigan has yet to make his NFL debut, so a potential injury could harshly affect his chances of making Cleveland's final 53-man roster.