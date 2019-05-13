Browns' LJ Scott: Heading to Cleveland

Scott signed a contract with the Browns on Monday, Nick Shook of the Browns' official site reports.

Scott attended a rookie minicamp with the Ravens in late April after going undrafted, but now has found a spot on the Browns' 90-man roster. The 22-year-old ranked ninth career rushing yards (2,855) and carries (610) -- in addition to placing 12th in rushing touchdowns (25) -- at Michigan State.

