Browns' Lo Falemaka: Latches on with Cleveland
The Browns signed Falemaka as an undrafted free agent Tuesday.
Falemaka signs from Utah, where he suited up in 35 career games to go along with 22 starts. At best, Falemaka should find himself competing for a depth offensive lineman role during training camp.
