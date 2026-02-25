Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that Wypler (knee) will be "good to go" for the 2026 season, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Wypler was carted to the locker room during Cleveland's win over the Bengals in Week 18 of the 2025 campaign, but it appears the team has no concerns about the 2023 sixth-round pick's status for next season. His availability will be notable, as with Ethan Pocic (Achilles) set to become an unrestricted free agent and recovering from a severe season-ending injury, there is a realistic scenario where Wypler could have to step up as the Browns' starting center. He proved solid in pass protection while operating in the No. 1 role during the final month of the 2025 season but struggled notably as a run blocker.