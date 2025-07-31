Wypler (ankle) stood out during one-on-one drills in Wednesday's practice, Noah Monroe of ClevelandBrowns.com reports.

After missing all of last year due to a fractured ankle suffered in the preseason, Wypler is back in the mix participated in training camp, with Monroe noting that the center did well with his reps Wednesday, while standing tall through ustained pressure from the defensive line. The 2023 sixth-round pick appeared in five games his rookie season and will look to secure Cleveland's backup center role at training camp.