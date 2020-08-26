Stewart (hamstring) didn't practice Monday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Stewart is in the midst of a fresh start with the Browns after the 2018 second-round pick was cut by Tampa Bay in early August, but now he'll need to overcome another injury -- a common occurrence for the cornerback. The Browns' cornerback corps is littered with injuries, as Greedy Williams (shoulder), Kevin Johnson (abdomen) and Terrance Mitchell (knee) are all sidelined right now, so a quick return to practice could allow Stewart to log some first-team reps.