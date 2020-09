Wilson (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson is managing a hyperextended left knee suffered mid-August, for which he was handed an initial recovery timetable of 4-to-6 weeks. It's encouraging that the second-year pro managed to avoid surgery, but he'll have to progress ahead of schedule in his recovery for any chance of returning to the field Week 2 against Cincinnati.