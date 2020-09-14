site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: browns-mack-wilson-cant-practice-monday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Browns' Mack Wilson: Can't practice Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Wilson (knee) did not practice Monday.
Wilson missed week one with a sprain in his left knee. With a short week matchup against the Bengals on Thursday, he may be hard pressed to take the field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 16 min read
Heath Cummings
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read