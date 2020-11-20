Wilson (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Eagles, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Wilson surfaced on the injury report Thursday when he logged a DNP, and it's discouraging to downgrade participation during the practice week. Nevertheless, he still has a chance to play this week, but there's a chance he's on a pitch count if that happens. The second-year linebacker has averaged just 3.2 tackles per game over the past seven weeks, so his status shouldn't be top of mind for fantasy managers.