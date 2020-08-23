Wilson (knee) "definitely has a chance" to return in 2020, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Wilson hyperextended his knee during Tuesday's practice and will get a second opinion from orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews in the near future. He's expected to miss at least 6-to-8 weeks, which means the Browns may place him on the PUP list to start the season. However, it's positive news that the second-year pro is expected back at some point this year since he piled up 82 tackles and seven pass breakups as a starter last year.