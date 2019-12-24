Play

Wilson recorded four tackles, all solo, and a pass defensed across 73 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

Wilson will head into the season finale with 73 tackles (51 solo), seven passes defensed, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble. The rookie has played in 87 percent of the team's defensive snaps this season, cementing himself as a key cog in the Browns linebacker corps this year.

