Wilson is hopeful he can avoid surgery on his hyperextended left knee and retake the field within 6-8 weeks, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson won't officially know whether he'll require a procedure on his knee until swelling decreases, which could take time considering that he suffered the injury just two days ago. The 22-year-old was recently demoted from his position as the Browns' starting weakside linebacker due to a the horse-collar tackle that caused Nick Chubb to enter the concussion protocol, so it remains to be seen what sort of role he'll play even if he manages to avoid season-ending surgery.